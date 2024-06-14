Park City Elks Lodge to host Flag Day ceremony

Elks board member Jim Osselaer says the event begins at noon with a lesson on the history of Flag Day.

“We'll actually have 10 flags, believe it or not, we're going to go through a few steps of what those flags mean and represent.”

The Elks are one of the oldest nonprofits in Park City with almost 200 members.

The group supports veterans and seniors by volunteering at the VA hospital and sponsoring programs around the community like Meals on Wheels.

Osselaer recommends parking at City Park and walking to the Park City Senior Center at 1361 Woodside Ave.