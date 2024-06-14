© 2024 KPCW

Park City Elks Lodge to host Flag Day ceremony

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 14, 2024 at 1:31 PM MDT
The Summit County Senior Center in Park City is located just off of Park Avenue on Woodside Avenue.
The Summit County Senior Center in Park City is located just off of Park Avenue on Woodside Avenue.

To mark Flag Day, Park City’s Elks Lodge chapter will host a flag raising ceremony at the senior center Saturday, June 15.

Elks board member Jim Osselaer says the event begins at noon with a lesson on the history of Flag Day.

“We'll actually have 10 flags, believe it or not, we're going to go through a few steps of what those flags mean and represent.”

The Elks are one of the oldest nonprofits in Park City with almost 200 members.

The group supports veterans and seniors by volunteering at the VA hospital and sponsoring programs around the community like Meals on Wheels.

Osselaer recommends parking at City Park and walking to the Park City Senior Center at 1361 Woodside Ave.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver