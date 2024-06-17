Tuesday open house will showcase plans for redeveloping Park City DoubleTree

The DoubleTree, formerly known as The Yarrow, is located at the intersection of Park City’s main thoroughfares, Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard.

The owners of the nearly 4.5-acre property first approached the Park City Planning Commission with redevelopment plans in summer 2022. Over multiple meetings, commissioners have expressed concerns about the project’s height.

Peter Tomai, who represents Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate, said the proposed height is now four stories, a reduction from an initial plan for five.

The developers are hosting an open house Tuesday at the DoubleTree from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Detailed project presentations are set for 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The owners want to demolish the hotel and remove the existing parking, and replace it with five buildings that would include a hotel, conference rooms, a public plaza, ground floor commercial space, and a restaurant with a rooftop bar. One of the buildings would also include 60 units of affordable housing, mostly studio units. New parking would be built underground.

1 of 2 — 2024.06.07 - 1800 Park Concept_View 12.jpg More renderings. Peter Tomai 2 of 2 — 2024.06.07 - 1800 Park Concept_View 24.jpg More renderings. Peter Tomai

By clustering the development into smaller footprints, Tomai said the property will have room to include a “green belt” that would involve a multi-use bike and pedestrian path.

“Nearly 75,000 square feet of the site becomes publicly accessible open space,” Tomai said. “In order to do that, it requires us to stack some of those uses that cleared those areas on top of the others. And so we’re asking for a height exception to allow four story buildings.”

In previous meetings the project team has indicated its willingness to work with Park City on a long-planned underground tunnel that would connect the DoubleTree property to the Olympic Plaza.

The project will be back in front of the planning commission on June 26, when a public hearing is scheduled.