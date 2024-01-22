Yarrow hotel redevelopment returns to Park City Planning Commission

The five buildings, ranging from five to six stories, would be connected on the first floor, according to documents submitted to the Park City Planning Commission. The plans would involve demolishing the 182-room hotel along with all adjacent parking spots on the property.

Under the proposal, four of the five buildings would contain a total of more than 200 nightly rental condominiums. The other building would have 48 affordable housing units and 5,000 square feet of office space. A new parking garage would be constructed underground.

The entire complex would also include a fitness center, meeting halls, restaurants, and 15,000 square feet for retail.

The Park City Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss the project on Wednesday.

In 2022 the Yarrow owner, Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate, came to the commission with a different proposal that involved two buildings. The commission criticized the height at the time, given the property’s key location on Park City’s entry corridor.

Compared to that proposal, the new application doubles the amount of nightly rentals and reduces the affordable housing stock by 67%.

The planning commission meets Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The Yarrow project is second on the work session agenda. The first item is a proposal from Matthew and Tatiana Prince, owners of The Park Record, who are seeking to redesign their home on top of Treasure Hill.

The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.