© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Main Street Park City to close for weekend events

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 20, 2024 at 2:59 PM MDT
Savor the Summit on Park City's Main Street.
Park City Area Restaurant Association
Savor the Summit on Park City's Main Street.

Park City’s largest dinner party returns to Main Street Saturday June 22.

Savor the Summit will affect roads and parking in Old Town this weekend.

Parking on the east side of Main Street will close at 6 Saturday morning. By noon, no cars will be allowed down Main Street.

The China Bridge Parking Garage and other private lots will require drivers to pay to park.

People are encouraged to use park-and-ride lots and take public transit. Free parking is available at the Richardson Flat Park-and-Ride with busses running every 20 minutes 10 a.m. through midnight.

Main Street will open between Savor the Summit Saturday and Park Silly Sunday Market the following day. The city is aiming for the street to open midnight after the dinner event.

The road will close from Heber Avenue and lower Sunday at 7 a.m. for Park Silly.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver