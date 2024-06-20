Main Street Park City to close for weekend events

Savor the Summit will affect roads and parking in Old Town this weekend.

Parking on the east side of Main Street will close at 6 Saturday morning. By noon, no cars will be allowed down Main Street.

The China Bridge Parking Garage and other private lots will require drivers to pay to park.

People are encouraged to use park-and-ride lots and take public transit. Free parking is available at the Richardson Flat Park-and-Ride with busses running every 20 minutes 10 a.m. through midnight.

Main Street will open between Savor the Summit Saturday and Park Silly Sunday Market the following day. The city is aiming for the street to open midnight after the dinner event.

The road will close from Heber Avenue and lower Sunday at 7 a.m. for Park Silly.