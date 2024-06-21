One of the ‘Real Housewives’ is being sued, accused of not paying back more than $400,000 in loans

Another member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast is becoming mired in legal drama — Lisa Barlow, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Sundance,” is being slapped with a lawsuit.

Bart Carlson and Yukon Construction, the Park City homebuilding company of which Carlson is president, filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Utah’s 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City, claiming that Barlow and two of her companies have not paid back $410,842.36 in loans, going back to 2010.

In the complaint, Carlson and Yukon claim that around May 2010, Barlow shared that she was “experiencing severe financial difficulties” with her companies, Luxe Marketing and Vida Tequila — and that, at her request, Carlson loaned money to help keep the businesses afloat. Carlson, the complaint said, agreed not to specify a time for repayment, “because of his longtime friendship with Barlow and her family.”

Barlow, through her publicist, issued a statement denying that she owed Carlson any money.

“Bart Carlson was once a business partner in a restaurant in Park City and, I thought, a friend. I am deeply saddened that he has decided nine years after our restaurant business ceased to claim that I owe him money,” Barlow said in a statement.

“To be very clear, the claim that I owe Bart or his company money is untrue,” Barlow’s statement continued. “I pay my bills and obligations and I always have. In addition, Bart has no interest in Luxe Marketing or Vida Tequila and did not invest in either business. I look forward to the truth coming out and I intend to hold Bart fully accountable for any damage this personal attack may cause me or my businesses.”

According to the complaint, Yukon loaned $171,836.37 to Barlow and the two companies between May 2010 and June 2011 — and that Carlson personally loaned another $87,100 between September 2010 and October 2015. The lawsuit also claims that Carlson started an American Express account for Barlow and paid $119,585.99 that was charged on it between 2011 and 2017, and that he paid $32,320 in 2015 to pay off a loan on Barlow’s Range Rover. The total for all those loans, the lawsuit claims, is $410,842.36.

