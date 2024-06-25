Mid-Mountain trailhead parking capacity could nearly double

On Wednesday the Park City Planning Commission will consider a proposal to increase the number of parking spaces at the Mid-Mountain trailhead from 15 to 29.

It’s a popular trailhead with easy access to the Mid-Mountain trail and other areas of Empire Pass.

Park City Municipal/Google The location of the trailhead in upper Deer Valley.

In 2022 the planning commission approved the nearby Sommet Blanc development. The project, which is under construction next to the Montage, includes 49 new residential units along with a new restaurant at the base of Deer Valley’s Ruby Express chairlift.

Requiring the developer to improve the Mid-Mountain trailhead was one of the conditions of approval established by the commission at the time.

The existing trailhead parking lot requires vehicles to back onto Marsac Avenue, but the new parking area will be horizontally separated from the road, allowing for a one-way entrance and exit. It’ll also have a vault toilet, a new kiosk with information and room for parallel parking for vehicles with trailers.

According to documents submitted to the planning department, the new parking lot is scheduled to be completed by mid-October, pending planning commission approval.

A public hearing is scheduled for the proposal, which the commission could vote to approve Wednesday.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.