Longtime Park City open space manager leaving City Hall

After nearly two decades, Park City’s trails and open space manager Heinrich Deters will depart the organization next month. Park City Manager Matt Dias made the announcement on the KPCW Local News Hour Wednesday.

Deters has wide-ranging duties from trail management to wildfire mitigation and e-bike policy.

Dias thanked Deters for his service and said he will be missed.

“Heinrich and his family have decided to take sort of a sabbatical and a sojourn overseas, and so 17 years with the municipality, started as an intern, worked his way all the way up to a department head, and has done an incredible amount of work in our backcountry and wildfire management, trails, open space acquisition, conservation easements,” Dias said. “He’s been an incredible ambassador for the organization and for the community.”

Dias left open the possibility that Deters could return to work for the city sometime in the future.

Deters did not immediately respond to a request for comment from KPCW on Wednesday.