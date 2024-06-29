Park City to celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade and drone show

Every year, Park City Municipal hosts a variety of events marking Independence Day. Celebrations kick-off at 8 a.m. with a 5K in the Park City Mountain area. The Fourth of July Fun Run has been held annually since the early ‘80s and supports local athletes.

It’s $30 to register kids and $50 for adults. Registration closes July 3 and all proceeds go to Park City Ski & Snowboard.

The annual Rodney Schreurs Fallen Officer memorial on Main Street begins at 9 a.m. It honors fallen officers and get its namesake from Officer Rodney Schreurs, who was killed by a drunk driver on July 4, 1984, while directing traffic.

After the memorial, the 419th Fighter Wing based at Hill Air Force Base will fly over Park City around 10:45 a.m. It's a 35-year tradition.

Friends of the Library will also host a used book sale July 4 to 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Park City Library. Bag Happy Hour is July 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. where visitors can fill a provided tote bag for $15.

Special Event Coordinator Heather Weinstock said one of the biggest events on the Fourth of July is the parade on Main Street. There will be 74 floats made by local businesses, organizations and residents. Weinstock said Miles Rademan will be the Grand Marshal during the one-and-a-half-hour event.

“He has done so much for this community,” she said. “Believes in loving where you live and digging in to make it even better. Over the past 35 years, he's done exactly that.”

After the parade from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., there will be food trucks, rugby, music and kids games at the City Park and Skate Park.

The final event on the Fourth of July is the Drone Show at Park City Mountain. It begins at 10 p.m. and locals can tune into KPCW to listen to music that goes along with the show.

During the Independence Day events, there will also be some road closures. The City Park area will be closed for different activities in the area. Main Street will also be closed for the parade.

“It'll be a hard road closure along that parade route,” she said. “So starting on Swede Alley, where we have all of the floats lining up, going down Main Street, down to Park Avenue, that'll be around 8 a.m. to about 1 p.m. or when the street is clear.”

Parking in China Bridge will cost a flat rate of $30 until 1 p.m. when parking is free. But Weinstock encourages everyone to park at Deer Valley Resort, Park City High School or the Richardson Flat Park-and-Ride and take public transit to reduce traffic.

“There will be increased service from Richardson flat every 10 minutes,” she said.

For text alerts on congestion, parking, transit, weather and other transportation impacts in the area, text RIDEON to 888777.