Thousands line Park City Main Street for annual July 4 parade

From the sounds of bagpipes and the high school marching band to vintage cars and pickup beds full of flag-waving kids, Park City’s annual parade is full of mountain town charm and tradition.

Thousands brought their Independence Day spirit to the roughly 1.5-mile parade route, which runs from the top of Main Street and winds around to Park Ave.

First in the lineup was the Park City Police Department, representatives driving a 1968 police commander’s wagon. They were followed by the Summit County Sheriff's Office Combined Honor Guard and Mounted Posse, carrying the American flag and Utah’s new state flag.

Matt Sampson / KPCW KPCW marches in Park City's 2024 Fourth of July parade.

Parade Grand Marshal Myles Rademan wasn’t far behind. It was the second time in more than three decades that the Park City Leadership founder traded in his announcer’s mic to head up the parade.

“That's one of the beauties of the Fourth of July parade, it hasn't really changed. It's been going on pretty much in the same format,” Rademan said. “Maybe it's gotten a little more colorful—the city's gotten a little bit bigger in the 35 years I've been associated with it. But it's always been a fun event that's brought the community out.”

The grand marshal says he has noticed more and more visitors over the years, from the Wasatch Front and beyond.

John Buoniconti traveled from Fort Collins, Colorado, to participate in Fourth of July festivities. His wife Heather is from Park City, and Buoniconti said the parade is the highlight.

“Every year it seems to get a little more intense, and people come the night before now and lay out chairs, so it's hard to get a spot if you're not coming here till right before the parade,” he said. “That's why we show up three hours early.”

His son Max says his favorite part is the annual 419th Fighter Wing flyover.

Matt Sampson / KPCW KPCW's Connor Thomas speaks with a member of the Park City Soccer Club.

The parade featured 72 entries this year—five more than in 2023, according to Park City’s Event Manager Jenny Diersen.

Some groups are parade staples: Deer Valley Resort made its first appearance in 1981, and the local Elks Lodge joined the festivities in 1993. This year Park City Mountain was hauling its Quicksilver gondola cabin wrapped by local painter Lamont Joseph White.

It was the Park City Soccer Club’s first time walking in the parade in about a decade. Coach Bob Martin says they’re celebrating the club’s 30th anniversary.

The club brought a truck pulling a trailer with a replica field and dozens of young soccer stars.

“It's got soccer balls blown up; it's got these little nets that are portable,” Martin explained.

KPCW caught up with one of the stars just before the parade: 8-year-old Wayo Doss [why oh doss, rhymes with floss], who plays on Park City Soccer’s black team.

“I mean, I'm kind of nervous, but also excited,” Doss said.

It was 12-year-old Andrew Hanley’s first time walking in the parade too. He’s on the red team, and says morale’s high.

“It's fun,” Hanley said. “I like the attitude, and how everyone's super happy.”

Artist Zafod Beatlebrox’s burning man art cars, on the other hand, have paraded down Main Street since 1993. This year he brought the Frog Prince.

Kristine Weller Artist Zafod Beatlebrox in front of his Frog Prince float at Park City's 2024 Fourth of July parade.

“Remember the fairy tales about the princess kissing the frog? That's what this is about, except in reality, they didn't give the ending right. What really happens is, when the princess kisses the frog, she turns into a frog,” Beatlebrox said.

The Frog Prince is made out of an old motor home that hadn’t been registered since 1994. Beatlebrox said he stripped it down and made the whole frog from scratch in 2015. The frog prince has two decks to carry Fourth of July celebrators.

The parade wrapped with a party at City Park, featuring food trucks, kids games, rugby and live music. It wasn’t the only event marking Independence Day this year.

A 5K started at 8 a.m. near Park City Mountain, and the Park City Library’s book sale runs July 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KPCW is broadcasting the soundtrack to Park City’s drone show, which begins at 10 p.m. above Park City Mountain.