Sundance Local Lens brings free film screenings to residents

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 17, 2024 at 12:57 PM MDT
Sundance Local Lens screens outdoor films at City Park in Park City.
Breanna Downs
/
© 2023 Sundance Institute
Sundance Local Lens screens outdoor films at City Park in Park City.

The first of nine summer Sundance Institute film screenings is Wednesday, July 17.

The Local Lens program will feature festival favorites, starting with an outdoor showing of “Skywalkers: A Love Story” at Red Butte Garden Wednesday, July 17 in Salt Lake.

The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and seating is first-come, first-served.

The screenings are free for locals but an RSVP is required on Sundance’s website.

Thursday, July 18 the Sundance award-winning film “Daughters” is free at The Ray Theater in Park City.

Other films include "My Old Ass," "Your Monster," "Sugarcane," "Eno" and the audience choice screening, "20 Feed from Stardom." A full list can be found here.

Screenings run through July 21.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
