Park City to celebrate 2034 Olympics announcement

The International Olympic Committee is expected to award the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games to Salt Lake City on July 24 in Paris.

The IOC is expected to vote around 3:30 a.m. MT. And Utahns can watch the announcement live at a party outside the Salt Lake City and County Building.

Park City will gather to celebrate later Wednesday.

The Utah Olympic Park will host festivities including live music, vendors, giveaways, pin trading and an Olympic and Paralympian meet and greet. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle show is free at 6:30 p.m., but tickets are sold out.

Park City Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen said no parking is available on site.

“Both Park City Transit as well as High Valley Transit are partnering and providing transit to the event,” Diersen. “You can park at Richardson Flat park-and-ride. You can park at Canyon’s Cabriolet lot. Or you can park at Woodward to come to the event. And from there, they’ll be running shuttles up to the UOP.”

Buses will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rideshares and hotel shuttles will drop riders at the Skullcandy building. Attendees can then board a bus at the Kimball Junction Transit Center to get to the celebration.

A bike valet will also be available.

Park City Municipal, Summit County and the Park City Chamber have partnered to put on the local event.

Celebrations are also planned in Provo at the Peaks Ice Arena and in Charleston alongside Pioneer Day festivities.