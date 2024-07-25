Kimball Arts Festival will shut down Main Street next weekend

The Kimball Arts Festival is scheduled to run from Friday August 2 to Sunday August 4 on Main Street.

Main Street will close at 3 a.m. on August 2 and will remain shut down through August 4 at midnight.

During that time frame, Swede Alley and Heber Avenue will also be closed to vehicle traffic. Surface parking lots on Swede Alley will also be restricted.

Earlier in the week on Wednesday July 31 at 6 a.m., both Bob Wells Plaza and the Brew Pub parking lot at the top of Main Street will close.

Park City recommends taking public transit or biking or walking to the event, says economic development program manager Jenny Diersen.

“We’re lucky enough to have the Park City School District, Park City Mountain resort and Deer Valley all participate in this partnership for these big weekends that we have,” Diersen said. “We will be running increased transit from those locations throughout the duration of the event.”

On Saturday and Sunday of the festival, parking will not be allowed at Deer Valley Resort after 3 p.m. due to concerts those nights.

Park City also plans to run buses every 10 minutes from the Richardson Flat parking lot located near U.S. Highway 40.

Parking at the China Bridge garage in Old Town will cost $9 an hour during the arts fest.

The city recommends taxis and rideshares drop off at the South Marsac lot next to City Hall.

A bike valet will be available on 7th Street during the event.

Text “PCEVENTS” to 888-777 to get real time emergency and transportation updates from Park City.

More details about Kimball Arts Festival impacts can be found here (in Spanish).