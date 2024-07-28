© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City’s Haley Batten wins silver in mountain biking at Paris Olympics

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 28, 2024 at 12:43 PM MDT
Haley Batten, of United States, celebrates her second place in the women's mountain bike cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Elancourt, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
George Walker IV/AP
/
AP
Haley Batten, of United States, celebrates her second place in the women's mountain bike cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Elancourt, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Park City mountain biker Haley Batten cycled her way to an Olympic silver medal Sunday, July 28.

Batten’s silver medal in cross-country cycling made U.S. history – it’s the best-ever finish by an American in Olympic mountain biking.

She battled past a broken wheel mid-race to secure second place, just under three minutes behind the gold medalist from France.

25-year-old Batten is at the Olympic Games for the second time this summer; she also raced in Tokyo, where she finished ninth.

Her silver medal is just the third Olympic medal won by an American in the history of women’s mountain biking.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Batten is among nearly 40 athletes with close ties to Utah at the Summer Games.
Tags
Park City Olympics
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler