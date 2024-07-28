Park City’s Haley Batten wins silver in mountain biking at Paris Olympics

Batten’s silver medal in cross-country cycling made U.S. history – it’s the best-ever finish by an American in Olympic mountain biking.

She battled past a broken wheel mid-race to secure second place, just under three minutes behind the gold medalist from France.

25-year-old Batten is at the Olympic Games for the second time this summer; she also raced in Tokyo, where she finished ninth.

Her silver medal is just the third Olympic medal won by an American in the history of women’s mountain biking.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Batten is among nearly 40 athletes with close ties to Utah at the Summer Games.