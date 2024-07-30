Donald Trump to visit Park City for fundraiser Aug. 29

Summit County Republican Party executive committee member Gerry Heck confirmed details of the event scheduled Aug. 29.

A minimum $10,000 donation to the Trump campaign is required to attend the fundraiser. The former president initially planned a Park City trip in June, but that was canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

The presidential race has dramatically changed since then, with President Joe Biden dropping out. Vice President Kamala Harris is now the presumptive nominee for the Democratic Party.

Harris has not selected a running mate. She’s expected to make an announcement in the next week, according to media reports.

Trump recently selected Ohio Senator J.D. Vance to serve as his vice president.

Trump won 58% of the votes in Utah in the 2020 election. Summit, Salt Lake and Grand counties were the only places where Biden won the majority.

Former President Trump has not been to Utah since 2017, when he announced plans to reduce the size of the Bears Ears and Grand-Staircase Escalante national monuments.

Vice President Harris visited Park City in June for a private fundraiser in The Colony.