Park City, Summit County councils to discuss 2034 Olympics, short-term rental study

Monday’s meeting marks the first time the Park City and Summit County councils will meet jointly since the announcement that the Winter Olympics will return to Utah in 2034.

First on the agenda is an update from organizers behind Utah’s bid.

Park City, Summit County and the Park City Chamber of Commerce recently began looking for a consultant to help them prepare for the 2034 Winter Games. The goal is to learn about the successes and failures from other Olympic host communities and apply that knowledge to local plans.

Later, the two councils will review a regional park and ride study. Park and ride lots are heavily utilized during the ski season and special events, allowing visitors to park in the outer areas of Park City and take public transit into town.

The councils will discuss whether they should stick with the status quo or build more park and ride lots in areas such as Kimball Junction and Quinn’s Junction.

The last item on Monday’s agenda is a study analyzing short-term rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO properties.

The new report finds that short-term rentals made up 27% of Summit County’s total housing stock in 2023. That’s a 3% decrease compared to 2018.

In the hypothetical case that short-term rentals were banned in the county, researchers who surveyed owners found that many would likely keep their units or let them sit vacant. That means banning short-term rentals would likely not increase the local housing supply by a measurable amount.

Summit County is exploring new licensing regulations for short-term rentals. The Park City Council has not expressed interest in any new policies.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction. No time is allocated for public comment.