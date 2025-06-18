National Ability Center’s adaptive recreation programs come to Moab

The Times Independent reports the city of Moab grew by half an acre last week after the city council annexed property on Cermark Lane to make way for the new NAC property.

The nonprofit National Ability Center has worked out of Park City for more than 40 years.

The NAC joined forces with Splore in 2017 , offering adaptive rafting trips on Moab’s Green and Colorado rivers as well as mountain biking, camping, outdoor climbing and accessible Utah National Parks adventures.

So far, it’s unclear what activities will be added at the new property.