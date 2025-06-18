© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Ability Center’s adaptive recreation programs come to Moab

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 18, 2025 at 4:46 PM MDT
Taylor Cutler (right) rode 25 miles during the 2024 Summit Challenge. She said her bike, Bowhead RX (left), is one of the best adaptive mountain bikes available.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Taylor Cutler (right) rode 25 miles during the National Ability Center's 2024 Summit Challenge. She said her bike, Bowhead RX (left), is one of the best adaptive mountain bikes available.

The National Ability Center is expanding its adaptive recreational programs.

The Times Independent reports the city of Moab grew by half an acre last week after the city council annexed property on Cermark Lane to make way for the new NAC property.

The nonprofit National Ability Center has worked out of Park City for more than 40 years.

The NAC joined forces with Splore in 2017, offering adaptive rafting trips on Moab’s Green and Colorado rivers as well as mountain biking, camping, outdoor climbing and accessible Utah National Parks adventures.

So far, it’s unclear what activities will be added at the new property.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver