Tickets still available for 40th annual Tour Des Suds

Tour Des Suds is a 7-mile mountain bike race that begins in Park City’s City Park and ends at the top of the Empire Pass.

The ride isn’t for everyone, as it’s a 2,700 foot vertical climb to the finish line.

But that doesn’t stop the fun. Participants are encouraged to don festive costumes to celebrate the beginning of the fall mountain bike season.

Registration also includes a meal ticket and suds, more commonly known as beer.

The nonprofit Mountain Trails Foundation puts on the annual event. Executive director Lora Anthony says it’s not too late to get in on the action.

“We’re about halfway full,” Anthony said. “It’s going to be a little bit more of a beer garden party at the park this year than it has been in years past. So extra, extra fun.”

Registration is $50 for people 18 and older, $20 for ages 13 to 7, and free for those under 12. More information can be found here.

The race on Sept. 7 will kick off at City Park at 10 a.m. E-bikes are not allowed.