Park City Mountain to open terrain in November

Park City Mountain announced Wednesday it will open for its 2023-24 winter season Nov. 22.

This is the latest the resort has opened in the past four seasons. Last year and in 2022, Park City began spinning lifts on Nov. 16 and the year before that the resort opened Nov. 17.

Nov. 22 is still in-line with the mountain’s plans to open before Thanksgiving Nov. 28.

This year, the mountain plans to open more terrain earlier thanks to upgraded snowmaking on popular trails on the Canyons Village side.

Epic Pass prices go up Sept. 2. Right now, a local’s pass is just north of $740.

Deer Valley has not yet announced its opening date. Historically the resort opens for skiers in early December.

Opening dates may change conditions permitting.