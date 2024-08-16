Retaining wall near Park City City Hall is failing, needs replacement

Park City closed off a section of parking right next to City Hall’s front doors months ago , after a nearby retaining wall was found to be leaning.

A recent study into the stability of the structure found that the retaining wall is failing and needs immediate replacement , Park City Engineer John Roberton told the city council Thursday.

Robertson says the 130-foot wall along Marsac Avenue has moved several millimeters this year.

“The concern is that we are seeing an acceleration in the deflection that’s happening,” he said. “This kind of failure can be exponential, meaning that it can get to a point where it will fail automatically and we want to avoid that.”

Park City Municipal Consultants measured a deflection of approximately 7 inches at the top of the wall at the northernmost end of the structure.

The city engineer says the failing wall doesn’t pose a risk to City Hall, but could eventually impact the parking lot.

On Thursday the Park City Council expressed support for constructing a permanent replacement of the retaining wall, and set aside $1.5 million for the project.

The next step is finding a contractor to complete the work. The city hopes to have the replacement installed by the end of this year.