Park City orders study to examine stability of China Bridge garage

The tilted wall runs between Marsac Avenue and the top level of the China Bridge garage adjacent to city hall.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said they have now ordered a study of the entire facility to learn more.

“It’s been about 10, 15 years to just holistically and comprehensively say, ‘What are our maintenance needs?’ The wall may have been the catalyst, but we’re just going to look at it holistically,” Dias said. “So in the meantime, while the study is being conducted, we’ve just roped that off out of an abundance of caution. We don’t believe there to be any safety issue or otherwise, but we’d hate to say that we knew something and we might have taken a precautionary measure and we didn’t.”

The China Bridge garage serves as the primary parking hub for Main Street visitors. It has 600 parking spots across five levels, with entrances on Swede Alley and Marsac Avenue.

The Park City Council has occasionally discussed the idea of redeveloping city-owned property like China Bridge. At its last meeting, Councilmember Tana Toly expressed a desire to build affordable housing in Old Town.

“Some of the city-owned property that’s on Main Street, Swede Alley, Marsac,” Toly said.

Dias said he expects to get the results of the China Bridge garage study later this spring.