Park City Leadership Class 31 applications due Friday

Each leadership class also takes a five-day capstone City Tour, to learn from other communities across the West.

Applications to a member of Class 31 close after Friday. Applicants must live or work in Park City, Summit County or the greater Wasatch Back.

New program director Scott van Hartesvelt is taking over this year, following the retirement of program founder Myles Rademan.

Van Hartesvelt says he has no immediate plans to make any changes to the elements of the leadership program, which officially started in 1995.

“I think it’s about bringing the force of this community to bear for 35 self-selected leaders,” van Hartesvelt said. “Really integrating them with all aspects of this community, from the nonprofit, from the government, from private enterprises, and how those nuanced pieces interact with each other in a way that makes Park City what it is.”

Van Hartesvelt moved to Park City in 2001 and started the digital marketing agency Gcommerce, which was an honorable mention in Outside Magazine Best Places to Work list in 2019.

The new director was a member of Leadership Class 29 and holds various other community positions, including service chair for Park City Sunrise Rotary, board member for the nonprofit Hope Alliance, and member of the Park City Chamber marketing committee.

Class members are required to attend all scheduled program sessions. A link to the Park City Leadership application and schedule can be found here.