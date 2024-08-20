Pizza at the Pendry supports mission of Mountain Mediation Center

Pizza at the Pendry is Friday, Sept. 13, at the Pendry hotel at the base of Canyons Village.

“We're delighted for the Pendry supporting us once again this year,” Mountain Mediation Executive Director Gretchen Lee said. “It'll be our second fundraiser, and it's 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and we'll have pizza and drinks and opportunity drawings, to celebrate our success and to help raise funds so we can continue this important programming in our community.”

Tickets are $100 and are available to purchase here . For those who can’t attend the fundraiser, there is an opportunity drawing for a variety of prizes. Tickets can be purchased online.

Mountain Mediation Center was one of three finalists in this year’s Women’s Giving Fund high impact grant and received $25,000 as runner-up. Lee says an anonymous donor matched that, increasing their award to $50,000.

“We were so honored to be named one of the three finalists for the Women's Giving Fund,” Lee said. “The award was $25,000 and at the event, an anonymous donor was so moved by the event that they agreed to match the other two organizations that did not take home the grand prize with an additional $25,000 so we were beyond thrilled to get that additional $25,000 and very grateful to the Women's Giving Fund.”

Lee said the funding will be used to ensure continued access to justice for women and their families along the Wasatch Back, including landlord-tenant disputes and divorce mediation.

The center has also taken over the “Let’s Talk” community conversation training that was established by Leadership Class 29. Lee says another free community training will happen in October. The center also offers this training to other nonprofit groups and businesses for a fee.