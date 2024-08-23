© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ski Magazine ranks Utah ski areas in top 10 easiest to travel to resorts

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 23, 2024 at 2:56 PM MDT
Deer Valley joined the Ikon Pass in 2018.
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley Resort was ranked number one for easiest resort to travel to in the west by Ski Magazine readers.

Ski Magazine has released a top 10 list of easiest resorts to travel to in the West based on reader rankings, and Utah makes up four of the top five.

Copper Mountain in Colorado fell into the10th spot because of its proximity to Denver – about an hour and a half drive, depending on weather and traffic.

The list includes three more Colorado resorts and Jackson Hole before Park City Mountain comes in at number five.

Ski Magazine readers cite the drive from Park City to the Salt Lake airport as a reason for its higher ranking, as well as the paid and reservation parking that make it easy to get to the resort.

Powder Mountain, outside Ogden, came in just ahead of Park City at number four, thanks to its easy parking and smaller crowds.

Snowbasin was ranked third. Readers cited the easy drive from the Salt Lake Valley compared to Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Rounding out the list at number one is Deer Valley Resort. Ski Magazine readers cite the short lines and drive from the airport.

You can find the full list at SkiMag.com.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver