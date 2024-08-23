Ski Magazine ranks Utah ski areas in top 10 easiest to travel to resorts

Copper Mountain in Colorado fell into the10th spot because of its proximity to Denver – about an hour and a half drive, depending on weather and traffic.

The list includes three more Colorado resorts and Jackson Hole before Park City Mountain comes in at number five.

Ski Magazine readers cite the drive from Park City to the Salt Lake airport as a reason for its higher ranking, as well as the paid and reservation parking that make it easy to get to the resort.

Powder Mountain, outside Ogden, came in just ahead of Park City at number four, thanks to its easy parking and smaller crowds.

Snowbasin was ranked third. Readers cited the easy drive from the Salt Lake Valley compared to Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Rounding out the list at number one is Deer Valley Resort. Ski Magazine readers cite the short lines and drive from the airport.

You can find the full list at SkiMag.com.