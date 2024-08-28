Sundance officials tour SLC, potential future homes for festival

Citing financial troubles, accessibility concerns and a rapidly-changing entertainment industry, Sundance officials announced earlier this year that they’re considering moving the iconic film festival from its longtime home in Park City.

The film festival has two years remaining on its contract with Park City.

Park City and Salt Lake City have put together a dual bid. Utah Film Commission Executive Director Virginia Pearce previously told KPCW Sundance could benefit from a larger footprint in Salt Lake.

Outside of Utah, Sundance is considering five other cities: Atlanta; Boulder, Colorado; Cincinnati; Louisville, Kentucky; and Sante Fe, New Mexico.

Representatives from Sundance’s selection committee were in Salt Lake City for a site tour Tuesday. The tour did not include Park City but Park City Mayor Nann Worel attended.

Park City Municipal spokesperson Clayton Scrivner says the “limited time was better spent familiarizing the group with Salt Lake City’s assets.”

The Utah Film Commission said in a release that local officials emphasized to the Sundance team Utah’s “unique ability to offer a blend of urban and natural environments, supported by robust infrastructure and a deep connection to the arts.”

Sundance plans to make a decision on relocation by early next year.

The 2025 film festival is Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City.