Here’s what to know for Park City’s Miners Day celebration

Park City’s twist on the federal Labor Day holiday is Miners Day, an annual celebration that pays tribute to the local mining industry heritage.

Festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. with a free breakfast in City Park put on by St. Mary’s Catholic Church. That’s followed by the Bark City 5k run, which starts at City Park at 8 a.m.

The Park City Rotary Club’s Running of the Balls on Main Street will commence at 10:30 a.m.

Thousands of golf balls dropped from a 15-foot tower will race down three city blocks. The first balls in the landing chutes yield big prizes, including ski passes, hotel stays and gift cards.

The rotary club sells balls up until the time of the running. Club member Joe Cronley says all proceeds go to local nonprofits.

“We have a grant process that you can apply to and so that money stays in the community, which we have plenty of good causes here” Cronley said.

The Miners Day Parade, which includes 45 entries this year, will begin shortly after at 11 a.m.

Mining competitions, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and kids games will follow in City Park. There will also be a history presentation at the Miners Hospital from noon to 4 p.m.

The day’s activities will conclude at 4 p.m., when Park City plans to unveil a new piece of artwork along the Rail Trail.

Park City Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen says the work is made up of remnants of the Daly West Headframe, a historic mining structure next to the Montage hotel in upper Deer Valley.

“Super excited to see this newest piece of public art,” Diersen said. “It will be kind of right on the corner of Bonanza [Drive] where the Rail Trail is, and we invite everyone to come out and celebrate.”

The city will close Main Street, Swede Alley, Heber Avenue and Park Avenue between 9th and 15th Streets from 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Miners Day festivities. That’s in addition to several other parking lot closures the Old Town area.

Walking, biking and riding free Park City Transit is encouraged. Free parking with transit access will be available at Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, Park City High School and Richardson Flat. The city will be running buses on a 10-minute frequency from Richardson Flat between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Parking in China Bridge is $15 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The garage will only be accessible via Marsac Ave. In an effort to keep people in the business district, parking in China Bridge will be free after the parade concludes until 6 p.m..

Vehicles dropping off people in Old Town should use the South Marsac lot next to City Hall.

