Shaquille O’Neal and Park City Police team up to promote gun safety

“Take it from Shaq, you may have the right to carry, but you have the duty to secure your firearms,” the basketball star said in a recently published video from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms were the leading cause of death among children and teens. Harvard’s School of Public Health reports access to firearms is associated with increased suicide risk as well.

The public service announcement from Shaq and the IACP reported about 200,000 guns are stolen every year.

The IACP advises all gun owners to have a firearm safe in your home and in any vehicle that may carry a weapon.