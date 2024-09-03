© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shaquille O’Neal and Park City Police team up to promote gun safety

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 3, 2024 at 5:06 PM MDT
Adobe Stock

Shaquille O’Neal and police departments across the country, including Park City, are teaming up this week to remind gun owners to practice firearms security and safety.

“Take it from Shaq, you may have the right to carry, but you have the duty to secure your firearms,” the basketball star said in a recently published video from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms were the leading cause of death among children and teens. Harvard’s School of Public Health reports access to firearms is associated with increased suicide risk as well.

The public service announcement from Shaq and the IACP reported about 200,000 guns are stolen every year.

The IACP advises all gun owners to have a firearm safe in your home and in any vehicle that may carry a weapon.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver