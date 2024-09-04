McPolin students to bike to school this week

Students are encouraged to start their rides at one of four locations around town.

All students are required to wear helmets. For students who do not have one, helmets will be given away for free at each location to ensure everyone can safely ride to school all year.

Utah law prohibits children under eight from riding e-bikes.

Meetup Times and Locations:

• 7:20 a.m. — Park City Heights (Ledger Way and Richardson Flat Road)

• 7:30 a.m. — PC MARC (1200 Little Kate Road)

• 7:40 a.m. — Aspen Villas

• 7:40 a.m. — Prospector Park (end of Comstock Drive)

