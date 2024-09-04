© 2024 KPCW

McPolin students to bike to school this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 4, 2024 at 3:50 PM MDT
Bike Utah will be performing ABC bike checks to assure your bikes are in tip-top shape.

McPolin Elementary School is preparing for its first Bike to School event of the year Friday, Sept. 6.

Students are encouraged to start their rides at one of four locations around town.

All students are required to wear helmets. For students who do not have one, helmets will be given away for free at each location to ensure everyone can safely ride to school all year.

Utah law prohibits children under eight from riding e-bikes.

Meetup Times and Locations:
• 7:20 a.m. — Park City Heights (Ledger Way and Richardson Flat Road)
• 7:30 a.m. — PC MARC (1200 Little Kate Road)
• 7:40 a.m. — Aspen Villas
• 7:40 a.m. — Prospector Park (end of Comstock Drive)
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
