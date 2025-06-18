New Park City water rates take effect July 1

On June 5 the Park City Council approved changes for single-family residential and irrigation water accounts.

Instead of relying on a base rate set by meter size, Park City’s water department will now calculate rates by lot size or the total irrigated area on a property.

For single-family residential bills, this means placing all accounts into either a small, medium or large base rate and water use tier based on lot size.

Around 90% of single-family customers can expect to see costs go down, according to the water department .

“What we want to do is incentivize the right behaviors, which is conserve the most you can for your situation, versus just a flat – conserve the most you can no matter the situation,” Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell said.

There are about 4,700 single-family residential water customers in Park City.

For the city’s 180 outdoor irrigation accounts, which apply to large HOAs, the base rates and water use tiers will be determined by the amount of irrigated acreage.

Property owners will pay additional fees after surpassing 100% of their allocated volume, which takes in account several variables, including the state’s weekly irrigation guide .

The rate changes will take effect July 1.

Multi-family and commercial water rates in Park City will also go up 4.5% on that date, following city council direction last year.

More information about Park City water rate changes can be found here.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.