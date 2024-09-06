© 2024 KPCW

Park City to reopen neighborhood bike park

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:14 PM MDT
Park City's Creekside Bike Park
Park City Government
Park City's Creekside Bike Park

Park City’s newly renovated Creekside Bike Park will reopen Saturday, Sept. 7

Built in collaboration with the International Mountain Bicycling Association, the park opened in 2005 and was the city’s first dirt jump park.

The park’s improvements include innovative and sustainable designs and new jump features by local Bryce Sacks and his ShapeShift Terrain Parks company.

Funds for the renovations came from the city’s Capital Improvement Projects fund and a Summit County Restaurant Tax Grant.

The grand opening ceremony for the improved Creekside Bike Park will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 7.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
