Park City to reopen neighborhood bike park

Built in collaboration with the International Mountain Bicycling Association, the park opened in 2005 and was the city’s first dirt jump park.

The park’s improvements include innovative and sustainable designs and new jump features by local Bryce Sacks and his ShapeShift Terrain Parks company.

Funds for the renovations came from the city’s Capital Improvement Projects fund and a Summit County Restaurant Tax Grant.

The grand opening ceremony for the improved Creekside Bike Park will be at noon Saturday, Sept. 7.