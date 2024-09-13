Alex Hall, Park City athletes announced to 2024/25 U.S. Freeski Team

Olympic gold medalist Alex Hall leads the five Utah athletes on the Slopestyle and Big Air Pro Team. A Park City Ski and Snowboard alum, he’s joined by Parkites Troy Podmilsak, Colby Stevenson, Marin Hamill and Rell Harwood.

All five and Rookie Team athletes, Parkites Henry Townshend and James Kanzler, were all part of Park City’s youth skiing program.

Park City is also represented on the U.S. Halfpipe Rookie Team by Ben Fethke and Cael McCarthy.

The FIS Freeski World Cup tour has already begun, with competition in New Zealand wrapping up last week.

The circuit will visit the U.S. with an end-of-December competition at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Across four teams, freeskiing, Nordic, alpine and freestyle, 32 athletes represent Park City and Utah, many of whom are graduates or students at the University of Utah.