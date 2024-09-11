More than 20 Utah athletes named to 2024-25 U.S. Ski Teams

On the U.S. Moguls Team, Park City athletes Kasey Hogg, Alli Macuga, Dylan Marcellini and Nick Page all made the national team. All three athletes were also graduates of Park City's Winter Sports School.

Three more Utahns were added to the moguls development team including Cole McDonald, Kai Ownes and Sami Worthington.

Park City Ski and Snowboard was also well-represented on the aerials national team, with Connor Curran, Karenna Elliott, Tasia Tanner and Winter Vinecki who all hail from the local youth sports program. On the development team, Kyra Dossa, Ian Schoenwald and Megan Smallhouse represent PCSS.

Parkites can watch all these athletes compete this winter at the annual Deer Valley Freestyle International World Cup during the first week in February.

The Freestyle circuit will also make stops in the U.S. in Lake Placid, New York and Waterville, New Hampshire.

On the alpine side, Park City locals Lauren Macuga and Isabella Wright were also named to the national team along with fellow teammate Jared Goldberg who grew up racing with the Snowbird Sports Education Foundation. Four more Utahns made the U.S. Alpine Development Teams including the sister duo Elisabeth and Mary Bocock, Sam Dupratt and Katie Hensien.

Alpine athletes can be seen in action during this winter’s FIS World Cup. The circut’s first race kicks off in Solden, Austria on Oct. 26.

The circuit comes to the U.S. in late November in Killington, Vermont and again a few weeks later for the Beaver Creek Birds of Prey races in Colorado.

The FIS Alpine World Cup Finals at Sun Valley, Idaho, will bring the racers back to U.S. soil one more time in March.

Official rosters for the U.S. Freeski, Snowboard and Cross Country teams still have yet to be announced.