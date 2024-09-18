Park City’s Snow Creek plaza to add 12 Rivian EV fast chargers

Snow Creek is home to The Market at Park City and one of the highest grossing liquor stores in the state along with several restaurants and businesses.

Park City is set to approve the property owner’s request to add 42 parking spaces, bringing the shopping center’s total parking to 364 spots.

The owner also intends to add 12 Rivian fast charging electric vehicle stations. The chargers will be for public use and are not limited to Rivian vehicles. One charging station will be designed to fit vehicles with trailers.

These will be the first electric vehicle charging stations at Snow Creek. Kent Gibson, who manages Snow Creek plaza for Capstone Property Management, said they don’t have a clear timeline for construction but hope to complete the improvements in the next few months.