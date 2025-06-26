Some Utah teachers purged books from classroom, in fear of ‘sensitive materials’ law, audit finds

Fear of unintentionally violating Utah’s sensitive materials law has prompted some teachers to get rid of their classroom libraries, state auditors found.

One teacher told auditors she no longer recommends books to students, while several school administrators and librarians reported being “verbally attacked” by community members who found certain materials offensive. A school librarian also shared that a parent stole a book from the library and refused to return it because they objected to its cover.

Those challenges stem, in part, from two elements that are missing: clear communication to teachers and librarians about the law, and “proactive” policies to prevent potentially sensitive materials from reaching students, according to a report released Wednesday by the Legislative Auditor General.

“If policies remain focused on the removal of materials, rather than proactively selecting materials, [schools] may experience recurring cycles of challenges that could be avoided with clearer front-end selection standards,” the audit stated.

The report, presented Wednesday to the Legislative Audit Subcommittee, examined how well school districts are complying with state law governing the removal of pornographic or sensitive materials in schools. Aside from a few “minor compliance issues,” auditors found no instances of banned materials in schools.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. For the full story, visit the Salt Lake Tribune.