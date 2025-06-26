Dozier Field upgrades approved by Park City planning panel

The Park City School District plans to expand the existing set of bleachers on the west side of Dozier Field to include a 8,200 square-foot building with a press box, concessions stand, support area and team room.

Under the plan approved by the Park City Planning Commission Wednesday, the field’s entrance building will also grow to nearly 9,000 square-feet, including a ticket office, athletic storage, restrooms, maintenance facilities, an additional team room and other spaces.

Park City Municipal A conceptual rendering showing the proposed massing and layout of the new site plan for Dozier Field.

The school district revised its design after city planners discovered a decades-old ordinance requiring a 100-foot buffer of open space between Park City High School property and Lucky John Drive.

The Dozier Field upgrades are part of a larger initiative by the Park City School District to improve athletics facilities.

Earlier this month, the Park City Board of Education approved $23 million for the construction of a new sports complex on the site of Treasure Mountain Junior High, which is set to be demolished in the fall.

Two soccer fields and eight tennis courts will go in its place, along with turf softball and baseball fields on the east of the Treasure lot.

The board has not yet allocated funding to the Dozier Field project, and it’s unclear when construction could begin.