Artists sought to decorate gondolas, Main Street snow globes

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 20, 2024 at 1:30 PM MDT
The Canyons Village Management Association is seeking local artists to decorate gondolas that will be placed around the base area this winter.
Arts Council Park City/Summit County
Two local organizations are seeking Utah-based artists for projects centered around the Winter Olympics.

The Canyons Village Management Association and the Historic Park City Alliance are asking local artists to submit bids to decorate the interiors of five inactive gondolas and seven snow globes.

Selected artists will be given a budget of $4,000 for each gondola or snow globe. The gondolas will be stationed around Canyons Village, while the snowglobes will be placed along Main Street.

The artwork is scheduled to be installed in November and will be in place until April.

The theme of the project is “Winter Olympic Legacy.” Artists who apply must be a Utah resident. Summit County residents will be given preference.

Applications are due at 5 p.m. Oct. 16. More details and the application form can be found here.
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
