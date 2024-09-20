Park City, Sundance allowing festival contract to expire

The current agreement between the two parties, which dates back to 2013, was due to be renewed Oct. 1.

On Thursday Sundance informed Park City that it does not intend to renew the agreement. The contract will be in place for the next two January festivals in 2025 and 2026.

Last year the nonprofit’s leaders asked the city council to extend the renewal deadline as the film festival worked on a new strategic plan.

Since then, Sundance has launched a process to explore a new location for the festival starting in 2027.

Park City is in the running to keep the annual event, however it would be under a new footprint, with more screenings and events in Salt Lake City. Boulder, Colorado and Cincinnati, Ohio are also in the running to host the independent film festival.

A final decision is expected early next year.

In a joint press release Friday, Park City and Sundance say a new contract will be written if the film festival decides to stay in Utah, which has been the event’s home for 40 years.

Full statement from Park City and Sundance:

“The Utah Host Committee and the Sundance Institute are currently exploring a proposal to reimagine future Festivals with a new alignment involving both Park City and Salt Lake City. Regardless of the outcome of Sundance’s final location selection in its RFP process, it’s clear that if Utah is successful, it would require a revised Festival License Agreement that would reflect this vision.

"As the current agreement was due to be renewed by October 1, a new agreement is now necessary should Sundance select Utah’s bid. Yesterday, as expected, Sundance formally delivered to Park City its intent not to renew the 2013 Festival License Agreement. Meanwhile, the Sundance Institute and Park City are hard at work preparing to host exciting 41st and 42nd editions of the Sundance Film Festival in 2025 and 2026.”