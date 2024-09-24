Park City Learning Center evacuated after gas leak

Update 9:45 a.m.: The evacuation has been lifted and students are reentering the building, according to Park City School District staff and police. Gas has been shut off. Staff attribute the leak to a contractor installing a light pole near the school campus. They said the contractor caused damage to a gas line Tuesday morning.

Park City Fire Marshall Mike Owens said in "situations like this it is normal for people around the area to smell the odor of gas with no gas being found."

"Natural gas has no odor," Owens said. "They’re smelling a substance that is added to the natural gas to be able to detect leaks. Natural gas is lighter than air and usually dissipates very quickly. The odor that people smell is heavier than air and tends to linger much longer than the natural gas does."

Owens said the leak was stopped by Dominion Energy around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Below is the full message posted to the Park City School District's website.

Park City Community Notification: Park City Learning Center Evacuation

This morning, the Park City Learning Center was placed in an Evacuate protocol due to a reported gas leak. All students and staff have been safely relocated to Park City High School in accordance with the I Love U Guys Foundation Standard Response Protocol.

The Park City Fire Department and Dominion Energy are responding and managing the situation. The gas line has been shut off and capped, and there are no injuries or risks to the building, students, or staff.

Parents, please note that all students are safe. If you need to pick up your student, follow the SRP guidelines and proceed to the Parent Reunification Point at Park City High School.

We will provide further updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we prioritize the safety of our students and staff.

Thank you,

Park City School District

Notificación a la Comunidad de Park City: Evacuación del Centro de Aprendizaje de Park City

Esta mañana, el Centro de Aprendizaje de Park City fue colocado en un protocolo de Evacuación debido a un reporte de fuga de gas. Todos los estudiantes y el personal han sido reubicados de manera segura en la Escuela Secundaria de Park City, de acuerdo con el Protocolo de Respuesta Estándar de la Fundación I Love U Guys.

El Departamento de Bomberos de Park City y Dominion Energy están respondiendo y manejando la situación. La línea de gas ha sido cerrada, y no hay lesiones ni riesgos para el edificio, los estudiantes o el personal.

Padres, por favor tomen nota de que todos los estudiantes están a salvo. Si necesitan recoger a su estudiante, sigan las pautas del SRP y diríjanse al Punto de Reunificación de Padres en la Escuela Secundaria de Park City.

Proporcionaremos más actualizaciones a medida que haya más información disponible. Gracias por su cooperación y comprensión mientras damos prioridad a la seguridad de nuestros estudiantes y personal.

Gracias,

Distrito Escolar de Park City

