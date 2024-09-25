Park City Council considers new bike, pedestrian improvements, budget amendments

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the new plan specifically calls out where the city should invest in improving accessibility for cyclists and pedestrians.

“It’s a full assessment of the city’s infrastructure and pathways and trails and where we have quality intersections, and then where we have sort of gaps in our system or flaws in our system, and it identifies a whole host of locations for the potential for capital improvements and adjustments,” Dias said. “It’s also a necessity, if we’re seeking federal and state funding, that we have this plan, that it’s adopted and that it’s integrated with some of our other comprehensive transportation plans.”

The plan highlights Deer Valley Drive, Park Avenue and Snow Creek Drive as the highest priorities for improvements.

The city council could approve the plan Thursday after a public hearing.

The council is also scheduled to approve a $1.5 million contract to replace a failing retaining wall on Marsac Avenue next to City Hall.

“The engineers would say it’s exhibiting a ‘global failure’ and it’s rotating out of plane,” Dias said. “That’s a technical word for it’s a critical avenue there in the heart of town. We need to replace it before the snow falls because it’s listing and could jeopardize safety.”

Park City Municipal The failing retaining wall along Marsac Avenue near the front of City Hall.

Thursday the council could also approve a $200,000 contract to lease 24 beds at the Slopeside Village housing complex in Canyons Village. Dias said the extra rooms will provide housing for Park City Transit bus drivers.

Along with that contract, the council could also approve additional funds to remove 13,000 tons of contaminated soil from the Gordo property along state Route 248 near Richardson Flat Road. The council is being asked to commit nearly $330,000 after soil sampling found additional contaminants on the site. The city has already transferred 28,000 tons to the Intermountain Regional Landfill in Fairfield. Dias said they hope to complete the work this fall.

The soil must be removed before the Gordo property can be developed. The council has discussed several options, including parking, a transit center and housing.

“Obviously that’s a council decision and there are zoning and land management implications, but we are creating sort of the next step in the process,” Dias said. “So I think we’re right about there to have another policy conversation.”

Thursday’s meeting at City Hall begins at 5:30 p.m. following a closed session.

The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.