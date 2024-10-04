© 2024 KPCW

Free Park City concert to feature violinist

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 4, 2024 at 3:49 PM MDT
David Park and Friends will play a free concert at the Eccles Center, Saturday, Oct. 5.
Excellence Concerts
The Excellence in the Community Concert Series is a nonprofit devoted to bringing free live music to communities across Utah

Saturday, the organization will be at the Eccles Center with former Utah Symphony violinist David Park. He says he started playing at five years old and performing at 10 years old.

“What makes what I do so special is I get to travel to so many beautiful places around the world, meet so many wonderful people, but the most important is when I present music to the public, and then they're very inspired from my music.”

FULL INTERVIEW: David Park and Jeff Whiteley on Local News Hour

The David Park and Friends concert on Saturday, Oct. 5 is free, but those interested are asked to register.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Eccles Center in Park City.

Excellence in the Community began in 2005 with one free concert. This year, Excellence will present 137 shows in 25 communities.
