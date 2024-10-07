© 2024 KPCW

Bonanza Loop trail closed until spring

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 7, 2024 at 3:29 PM MDT
/
The Bonanza Loop trail can be accessed from the Bonanza Flat trailhead.

In an effort to protect seasonal wildlife activity, the new Bonanza Loop trail will be closed until spring 2025.

The five-mile loop trail opened in late August near the top of Guardsman Pass and can be accessed from the Bonanza Flat Trailhead below Empire Pass.

The Mountain Trails Foundation’s Laura Anthony reports the trail closed Oct. 1, but there are plenty of other hiking and leaf-peeping opportunities in the Bonanza Flat area.

“Get up and do the hike-only trail called IO trail,” she said. “It's up out of the Bloods Lake trailhead you could hike into Lackawaxen and the Bloods Lake Trail. There's lots of options up there. Just the Bonanza Loop trail is closed officially for wildlife preservation.”

For daily and weekly trail updates visit the Mountain Trails Facebook page.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
