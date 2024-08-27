© 2024 KPCW

New trail five-mile loop trail at Bonanza Flat opens Wednesday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 27, 2024 at 4:28 PM MDT
Bonanza Flat in July 2022. Mountain Trails Foundation completed the Bonanza Loop Trail in August 2024, a key component of the Bonanza Flat Conservation Area’s Trails Masterplan. This long-awaited, high-alpine, multi-use trail was built on the 1500-acre Bonanza Flat Conservation Area, which is managed by Utah Open Lands.
Parker Malatesta
The public is invited to experience and celebrate the recently-completed Bonanza Loop Trail at its ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 28.

After the 3 p.m. ceremony at the Bonanza Flat Trailhead, participants will be able to ride and hike the new trail.

Representatives from Mountain Trails Foundation, Park City Municipal and Utah Open Lands will be at the event to share more information about the trail system and the Bonanza Flat open space.

The Bonanza Loop trail is a multi-use trail that is directional: counterclockwise for mountain bikes and clockwise for hikers. Dogs are not allowed.

The five-mile-long trail is near the top of Guardsman Pass and is accessed from the Bonanza Flat Trailhead below Empire Pass.

It is authorized for non-motorized recreation only, including mountain biking and hiking/trail between July 1 and Oct. 1.

Parking at the trailhead is limited and weekend trail-users are encouraged to use the bike-friendly, free Transit To Trails shuttle system.

Shuttle service is provided Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 20 and Fridays beginning in September.
