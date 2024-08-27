New trail five-mile loop trail at Bonanza Flat opens Wednesday

After the 3 p.m. ceremony at the Bonanza Flat Trailhead, participants will be able to ride and hike the new trail.

Representatives from Mountain Trails Foundation, Park City Municipal and Utah Open Lands will be at the event to share more information about the trail system and the Bonanza Flat open space.

The Bonanza Loop trail is a multi-use trail that is directional: counterclockwise for mountain bikes and clockwise for hikers. Dogs are not allowed.

The five-mile-long trail is near the top of Guardsman Pass and is accessed from the Bonanza Flat Trailhead below Empire Pass.

It is authorized for non-motorized recreation only, including mountain biking and hiking/trail between July 1 and Oct. 1.

Parking at the trailhead is limited and weekend trail-users are encouraged to use the bike-friendly, free Transit To Trails shuttle system.

Shuttle service is provided Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 20 and Fridays beginning in September.