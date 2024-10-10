Park City Shot Ski, Halloween to shut down Main Street

Park City Special Events and Facilities Coordinator Heather Weinstock said the event is a fundraiser for Sunrise Rotary. All the proceeds will benefit the club’s grant programs.

This year the town is hoping to break the world record for longest shot ski.

“This year [Rotary] is going for $60,000 and setting a new world record, 1,385 shots. According to the website, the event is sold out, but they have been able to accommodate walk ups in the past, so be sure to come check it out.”

The event is held on upper Main Street from Heber Avenue to the top of Main.

Heber Ave. will remain open, but upper Main will close at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Weinstock said the shot ski begins at 2 p.m. Parking in Old Town is available at China Bridge for a flat fee of $15.

“We are pushing free parking and free transit from Richardson flat, we have our normal six Silver Line runs every 40 minutes, with the first bus leaving at 6:45 a.m. and the last bus at 7:45 p.m. but during those peak event times from about 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. we will be increasing service with 20 minute frequencies.”

She said the city estimates Main Street reopening to vehicle traffic around 4 p.m.

Free parking in Old Town will return Sunday and continue through Oct. 30 before Main Street’s annual trick-or-treating event.

Park City Special Events and Facilities Coordinator Chris Finney said the streets will once again shut down on Oct. 31.

“Come in your best costumes. We'll be shutting Main Street down to a pedestrian only from the top of main all the way down to Ninth Street. So Heber Avenue will be closed.”

Free parking is available at the Sandridge Lot Richardson Flat for those who do not want to pay $15 to park at China Bridge. Shuttles will run at a 10-minute frequency starting at 2:15 p.m.