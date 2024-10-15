2025 Sundance Film Festival ticket packages on sale soon

The most popular option, according to Sundance’s website, is the in-person festival package, which includes 10 tickets and costs $900.

With the locals ticket package, Utah residents can get 10 in-person tickets for $675.

Sundance is also offering a $600 Salt Lake City-only pass with unlimited screenings at Broadway Centre Cinemas and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

Young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 can get the same pass with Salt Lake City access for half the price.

Single film tickets are $35 each and go on sale Jan. 16. For the second year in a row, Sundance has increased the price of single film tickets by $5.

The film festival runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2. Sundance plans to announce the film program in mid-December.

The nonprofit will also continue to offer screenings online. The four-day digital festival starts Jan. 30.

Park City will host the 2025 and 2026 editions of the film festival. After that, Boulder, Colorado, and Cincinnati, Ohio, are vying with Utah to be Sundance’s headquarters starting in 2027.

Sundance announced earlier this year it’s considering the move because of financial constraints and accessibility concerns. A final decision is expected early next year after the January festival.

Full ticket information and additional details about the 2025 festival can be found here.