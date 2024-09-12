Sundance names three finalists to host film festival in 2027 and beyond

The Sundance Institute cut the list of potential sites from six to three in an announcement Thursday. Atlanta, Santa Fe, and Louisville are no longer being considered by the nonprofit.

Sundance says a final decision will be announced next year after the 2025 festival, which begins Jan. 23.

“We see great promise and potential in Boulder, Cincinnati, and Salt Lake/Park City," Sundance Film Festival Director Eugene Hernandez said in a press release. "Each has shown us the blend of exciting possibilities, values, and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting, and inclusive festival."

Sundance Film Festival Sundance Film Festival Director Eugene Hernandez replaces the 2024 festival sign on top of Park City's Egyptian Theater in anticipation of 2025.

In selecting finalists, Sundance says it considered each city’s infrastructure and hosting capabilities, in addition to demonstrating how they will support independent film.

Sundance announced plans to look for a new festival home outside Park City earlier this year, due to concerns about affordability and accessibility. Park City has been the festival’s home since 1981. The two-week event is considered the largest independent film festival in the United States and has played a key role in launching many film careers. It also serves as a major financial boost for local businesses.

Park City and Salt Lake City are set to host the festival in 2025 and 2026.

Sundance Institute Boulder, Colorado is a finalists to host the Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond.

If awarded the festival for 2027 and beyond, the footprint of the event could look very different. Utah officials have pitched a new model for the festival called “Main Street to Main Street,” with an added emphasis on Salt Lake City.

“We are thrilled our bid is included in Sundance Institute’s finalists," Park City Mayor Nann told KPCW in a statement. "From the beginning, this has been a team effort to keep the Sundance in Utah — with an openness to the change and innovation necessary to ensure the Festival’s success. Park City is proud to team up with Salt Lake City and our other partners to offer this compelling case that the Festival should continue its story right here at home.”

Sundance Institute Cincinnati, Ohio is one of the finalists to host the Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond.

Cincinnati officials say they plan to offer a “walkable and accessible new venue” alongside their historic theaters.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Boulder is the “next natural home” for Sundance. He said the event would complement the “creative activity” already happening in Colorado.

The Sundance Institute says it’ll continue to focus on completing a fair and comprehensive review of the three finalists. The nonprofit has also said it will not be providing comments while the review process is taking place.