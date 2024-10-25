Park City councilmembers express interest expanding Park Silly Sunday Market schedule

The Park Silly Sunday Market, which features a variety of vendors and live music on Main Street each summer, used to operate 14 days each year.

But during the event’s last contract negotiation with Park City, that number was cut to 11, primarily due to concerns from Main Street businesses about competition for customers.

With just 11 Sundays this year, Park Silly Sunday Market Executive Director Kate McChesney said the event was still a huge success.

“We obviously found some hits, but at the same token, it’s been wonderful,” McChesney said. “We average 17,000 people per Sunday.”

Park City councilmember Jeremy Rubell said he’d be open to considering more days for the event.

“If there’s a request for more days, I do believe it’s something that council should entertain,” Rubell said.

McChesney said they’d be willing to have the discussion. Councilmembers Bill Ciraco and Ed Parigian also said they’d consider a request for more days.

But councilmember Ryan Dickey said he’s comfortable with the status quo of 11 days, given the current lack of criticism from Main Street businesses.

“Seems like we really reached this really happy place where the community has embraced the event and we’re good,” Dickey said. “I’d like to see to us probably stay as is.”

The council agreed that the 2025 season will continue with just 11 Sundays. A future discussion about increasing the days for the market in 2026 could come after next summer.

The Park Silly Sunday Market has three years left on its existing contract with the city. The agreement includes a three-year renewal option, which the council could later extend to 2030.