© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Halloween festivities to close Park City Main Street

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 28, 2024 at 5:35 PM MDT
Main Street on Halloween 2023.
Parker Malatesta
Park City's Main Street will be closed to vehicles Thursday afternoon.

Park City will celebrate Halloween with the annual Howl-O-Ween and trick-or-treating event on Main Street Thursday, Oct. 31.

The community is invited to the family- and dog-friendly celebration in Old Town Park City from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The street will be closed to all vehicle traffic from the Top of Main to Ninth Street starting at 2 p.m.

Swede Alley will be limited to one-way, northbound traffic. Parking at China Bridge Thursday can only be accessed from Marsac Avenue. A flat fee of $15 will be charged.

Park City Special Events and Facilities Coordinator Chris Phinney encourages people coming to Main Street to use the free public transit.

“We'll be doing a 10-minute frequency from Richardson Flat, starting at 2:15 p.m. and the last bus from the Old Town Transit Center leaves at 7:45 p.m. to Richardson Flat," he said. 

Deer Valley Drive will also be reduced to one lane with a bus lane starting at 2 p.m.

Leashed dogs will be welcome aboard Park City and High Valley Transit buses for owners who plan to strut their mutt on Howl-O-Ween.

Phinney said there will be some free parking at the Sand Ridge Lot off Marsac Avenue and parking at the Park City and Deer Valley parking lots. After 4 p.m. free parking will also be available at Park City School District lots.

Main Street will reopen to traffic at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver