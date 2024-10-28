Halloween festivities to close Park City Main Street

The community is invited to the family- and dog-friendly celebration in Old Town Park City from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The street will be closed to all vehicle traffic from the Top of Main to Ninth Street starting at 2 p.m.

Swede Alley will be limited to one-way, northbound traffic. Parking at China Bridge Thursday can only be accessed from Marsac Avenue. A flat fee of $15 will be charged.

Park City Special Events and Facilities Coordinator Chris Phinney encourages people coming to Main Street to use the free public transit.

“We'll be doing a 10-minute frequency from Richardson Flat, starting at 2:15 p.m. and the last bus from the Old Town Transit Center leaves at 7:45 p.m. to Richardson Flat," he said.

Deer Valley Drive will also be reduced to one lane with a bus lane starting at 2 p.m.

Leashed dogs will be welcome aboard Park City and High Valley Transit buses for owners who plan to strut their mutt on Howl-O-Ween.

Phinney said there will be some free parking at the Sand Ridge Lot off Marsac Avenue and parking at the Park City and Deer Valley parking lots. After 4 p.m. free parking will also be available at Park City School District lots.

Main Street will reopen to traffic at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.