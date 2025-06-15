Firefighter Nick López cites public service record in run for Heber City Council

López said he wants a seat on the council to preserve Heber City’s character and to manage the community’s growth.

“Heber City is growing fast, and I plan to fight to protect the small-town values with a commonsense approach to future planning,” he said. “I’m here because I believe Heber deserves safe neighborhoods, thoughtful growth and a leader that is there for the people – and the people is the most important.”

He said he would bring a strong record of public service to the council, including his time in the U.S. Marine Corps and over 30 years as a member of the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

If elected, López said his top priorities would be listening to locals and advocating for their concerns.

“Every neighborhood in Heber City is different than the other,” he said. “Each has different needs and demands, both infrastructure-wise and public safety issues.”

Also high on his to-do list is prioritizing new hires in the city’s emergency departments. López said Heber needs more police officers patrolling and more firefighters on call. And he said he’d like to see a new fire station built on north U.S. 40 as soon as possible.

López said locals can trust him as a leader because he is driven by his love for the city and its residents.

“I’m the type of person that will be there for them,” he said. “I never quit. My tenacity is probably one of my strong points, and I’m there for them, to fight for them.”

He called on Heber residents to register to vote and have a voice in this year’s election.

López previously sought a Heber City Council seat in 2023 and 2019, and he ran for mayor in 2017. He also ran for county council in 2024.

Nine candidates are running for two seats on the council. A primary election Aug. 12 will narrow the field to four candidates before the municipal election Nov. 4.

