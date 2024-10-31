Future of Park City's DoubleTree hotel uncertain

Park City resident Peter Tomai served as a consultant on the project for Singerman Real Estate, the owner of the DoubleTree.

Singerman has signaled that it is dropping its plan for redevelopment after a series of difficult meetings with the Park City Planning Commission. A majority of the commission was not open to the project’s 45 foot height, which exceeds area zoning by 10 feet.

Tomai says he considers it a massive loss for Park City.

“This is the ultimate example of unlocking public benefit through private investment,” he said.

The developer argued that benefits of the project included a new pedestrian walkway along Kearns Boulevard, 60 units of affordable housing and public open space.

“I’m kind of heartbroken by the fact that we don’t see a path forward for the project under the current direction from planning,” Tomai said.

Tomai said he’s unsure about the future of the DoubleTree, as its existing contract with the Hilton brand is set to expire soon.

“They have to decide how to go forward, whether as a franchise property or potentially back to an independent property like the Yarrow,” he said.

Tomai said he didn’t know whether Singerman Real Estate would pursue redevelopment in the future.