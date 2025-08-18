© 2025 KPCW

Wasatch Back students head back to school this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 18, 2025 at 2:33 PM MDT
Latino little boy entering elementary school for first day.
Clearmind
/
Adobe Stock

Morning commuters may see increased pedestrian traffic in their neighborhoods this week as Wasatch Back students head back to school.

Park City School District students and kindergarten through ninth graders in Wasatch County packed their bags for the first day of school Monday. Wasatch High School students will enter the school hallways for their first day Tuesday.

North and South Summit school districts go back on Wednesday.

As Utah heads back to school, state highway officials remind drivers of the rules and safety measures they should take around school buses.

When a bus is stopped with its red flashing lights and stop arms extended, drivers must stop and wait until the lights stop and the bus begins moving again.

Yellow flashing lights mean a bus is preparing to stop and drivers should slow down and get ready to stop.

The Utah Department of Public Safety asks drivers to watch for children in the morning and afternoons when school buses are pickup up and dropping off students.
Summit County Education
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
