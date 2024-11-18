PC MARC to allow free pickleball, tennis play in early mornings

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher says courts in the MARC bubble are typically underutilized between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

“One of the things that we want to do is try to come up with an incentive to increase play during that time,” Fisher said. “So we’re actually making bubble play Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., free.”

Free play will be open to tennis players on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Courts will be reserved for pickleball on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

The free-play concept is part of a new winter court management plan for the MARC set to take effect Nov. 25. After hearing continued concerns from tennis players, Fisher said the recreation department revisited its initial court-time sharing plan.

Given the limited number of indoor courts during the winter months, he said they’re doing their best to strike a balance.

“I realize this has been contentious, but I believe we have a very good plan,” Fisher said. “I would ask the community and our users to have patience with one another. And I think the trail motto of the ‘five seconds of kindness’ is something that we should certainly implement here.”

Fisher said patience is especially important during court transitions, when some players may need extra time to change out equipment.

Park City Municipal is seeking to build a pickleball facility in Quinn’s Junction through a public-private partnership, but Fisher said they are still evaluating proposals.

The full MARC court management plan for this winter can be found here.